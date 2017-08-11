Gordon W. Whartman, 88, Kimball

Gordon W. Whartman, 88, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Friday, July 14, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Kimball Presbyterian Church with Pastor Alan Foutz officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the online obituary and leave messages of sympathy for the family. Memorials have been established to the Kimball Presbyterian Church. The services have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Gordon Wayne Whartman was born October 2, 1928 to Leland “Herold” and Helen [Burkett] Whartman at Oak, Nebraska, and passed away at Kimball County Manor July 14, 2017 at the age of 88. Gordon was the second of three children. He attended Elementary School in Oak, then the family moved to Nelson, Nebraska where Gordon attended Junior High and High School at Nelson. He graduated from high school in 1948. After high school he worked in a gas “filling” station. When the Korean War began he enlisted in the US Air Force in November 1950. He took his basic training at James Connelly Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. Then he went to Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, for special training as a supply record specialist. He was then shipped overseas to Bournemouth Air Force Base in Southern England with orders to go to Korea. But when he arrived there, the base needed a supply clerk, so Gordon was reassigned to serve right there, rather than going on to Korea. He spent almost 3 years at Bournemouth AF Base, reaching the rank of Staff Sargent. While at that base, the Base Recreation Director got Gordon involved in helping with some of the activities for the kids on base, and had him teach a woodworking class to 9 & 10 year olds. This is what sparked his interest in a teaching career. When his overseas tour was completed, he returned to the states, in the summer of 1954. He applied for and received an early discharge to attend college in the fall. He graduated with a teaching degree in the spring of 1957, from Kearney State Teachers College [now UNK]. Gordon was married to Shirley Whiteley on Aug. 11, 1957 at Nelson, NE. He and Shirley moved to Denver, Colorado following their marriage. Since Shirley was an Instructor in the Nursing School of the University of Colorado, Gordon did substitute teaching in the Denver area. Their son, Bret, was born that summer in Denver. Then they moved to Kremmling, CO the fall of 1958 where Gordon taught 7th grade in a self-contained class room, teaching all subjects and coaching Jr. High football and basketball. Their daughters, Robin and Joy were born in Kremmling. The family then moved to Superior, Nebraska, where Gordon taught 7th grade Social Studies, and coached Jr. High sports. The family moved to Kimball, NE in August of 1967. Gordon taught Language Arts in the same class room at the Jr. High building for 23 years until his retirement in 1990. He also coached Jr. High football and basketball for many years in Kimball. Gordon loved his junior high kids, and enjoyed every day of his teaching career. Gordon was involved in many civic and professional organizations in each community where he lived. He was a life time member of the Nebraska Teacher Association, and a member of the Eagles Club, American Legion and VFW in Kimball. His faith and his church were important to him and he was active in the Presbyterian Church of Kimball, serving as an Elder for many years. He loved to fish, which he learned from his Grandpa Whartman. He and Shirley started camping with their children in the Snowy Range Mountains west of Laramie for a few day each summer after moving to Kimball. After the children “outgrew” camping, he and Shirley served as camp hosts at the Nash Fork Campground in the Snowy Mountains for a few weeks during the summers. Gordon loved fishing the streams and catching the “Brookies.” After both he and Shirley retired, they served as camp hosts at Nash Fork campground from the first of July until the day after Labor Day, for many years until the work was more than they could do. Gordon starting carving character figures after his retirement, which he did with hand carving tools, mostly with a carving knife. He spent many hours at this past time, until his hands could no longer do the work. Gordon loved his family, enjoyed all his children, grandchildren and their activities, and was proud of their accomplishments. He lived to see two great-granddaughters, which he also loved dearly. Gordon was proud to have served his country in the military. He enjoyed his life, loved his Lord Jesus, and his family; and he was ready to retire to his heavenly home.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Shirley, of almost 60 years, his son Bret [Wanda] of Sidney, daughters, Robin [Darrell] Snyder of Kimball, and Joy [Jeffrey] Hoover of Sacramento, CA. Grandchildren, Katie Howard, Elle Hoover, Callen [Whitney] Whartman, Lindsey [Jason] Cook, Kelsey [Rocky] Ruzicka, Dee Anna Snyder and fiancé, Brandan Westcott; great-granddaughters, Sophia Ruzicka, and Payslee Whartman; a brother-in-law Merl Stephens of Geneva, NE; sister-in-law and brother in-law, Verleen and Ivan Gharring of Sheridan, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Heraldine Stephens and brother Donald Whartman, sister-in-law, Beverly Whartman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jack and Floy Jensen.