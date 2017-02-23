Grace L. Olsen, 76, Kimball

Grace L. Olsen, 76, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Grace’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Senior Center or Friends of the Kimball Library. The services for Grace have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Grace L. Olsen was born in Kimball on November 2, 1940, the daughter of Kenneth George and America (Rodman) Linn. She was raised in Kimball and graduated from the Kimball County High School in 1958. She married Harold Clair Olsen and to this union William Mark Olsen, Susan Kay Olsen, and America Linn Olsen were born. Grace received a degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in Anthropology and worked on various archeology projects. She taught aviation and worked as a Charter Pilot for 10 years. She visited approximately 60 countries during various travels. She attended graduate schools in the Universities of Arizona and Nebraska in farm economics. Throughout her life she attended 19 different Universities. She loved the land and for many years worked as a farmer and farm manager, finding great fulfillment in these endeavors.

She is survived by her daughter America (Mickey) Schaaf of Seattle, WA; brothers Jim Linn of Albuquerque, NM., and Joel Linn of

Kimball, NE; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.