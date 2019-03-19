Grace Louise (Roberts) Ramig, 93, Gering

Grace Louise (Roberts) Ramig, 93 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Heritage Estates.

Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Feit officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to Heritage Estates Activities. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Grace was born on August 23, 1925 in rural Melbeta, Nebraska to Walter and Emily (Nelson) Roberts. She graduated from McGrew High School, attending the Junior College in Scottsbluff where she received her teaching certificate. She taught at Liberty School for 3 years then Banner County Schools for 42 years. She received her BS in Elementary Education from Chadron State College in 1965. Grace had a passion for teaching. She especially enjoyed sharing art projects and special programs with her students.

Grace married George R. Ramig on August 5, 1945 and two children were born to this union Cathy and Rodney.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bridge and was active in card clubs. Grace loved to fish, camp and travel with family and friends. Garage sales were a fun pastime.

Grace is survived by her son Rodney (Ellen) Ramig of Gering, daughter Cathy Grace of Torrington, Wyoming, grandchildren Lori (Bob) Kirkeby, Douglas (Amber) Ramig and Julie (Luke) Dahlinger; seven great grandchildren and special family friend, Carol Luna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Marvin and Wesley Roberts, sisters Beth Lohrie and Betty Pilger.