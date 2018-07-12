Gregg Brown, 50, Scottsbluff

Gregg Brown, 50, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away on July 11, 2018 near his favorite fishing spot at Lake Minatare. Services will be held on Saturday July 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff, NE where cremation has taken place. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Gregg was born in Scottsbluff, NE to Jackie and Duane Brown on November 7th, 1967. He was raised by his best friend and dad, Larry Kuxhausen. He attended Scottsbluff High School and received his G.E.D. in Lincoln, NE. He lived in Colorado for a few years but moved back to Scottsbluff and made it his home. Gregg was a hard worker and made a living as a roofer for a handful of roofing companies. He was a pilot driver for R&B Pilot Car where he made an early retirement in March of 2011. He married the love of his life and best friend on August 6th 2005. He was a very devoted father to Mike, Amanda, & Matt and any kid that needed guidance. He was the sparkle in his granddaughter D’veigh’s eyes.

His favorite past time was fishing with his boys and his dad. He looked forward to his daily text and/or conversation with his baby girl Amanda. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends that were family. Gregg loved spending time in Sturgis and taking little vacations with his wife. One of the things that gave Gregg the most joy in life was spending every possible moment with his granddaughter D’veigh.

Gregg is survived by and will be dearly missed by his wife Michele; daughter Amanda Brown; sons Mike Brown, and Matt (Laci) Schanaman; granddaughter D’veigh Schanaman; sisters Gay Gentry (Corey Bennett), Kim (Ron) Uhrich, Sherri Dostal, Kathy Kuxhausen, Michelle (Rob) Dillon, and Melinda (Steve) Flannigan; brothers Larry-O (Georgia) Brown, Rick (Judy) Kuxhausen, Scott Mackrill, Tony Grimm & Gene Brown; Special son Phil; Special friends Ron & Brenda Schmidt & Mike & Chris Graves; and Shari Brown (mother of Mike and Amanda Brown); Parent in laws, Roger & Anita Schanaman; brother in law Roger (Melissa) Schanaman; sister in law Jean Thomas (Kevin) along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his mom Jackie Kuxhausen, his brother Mike Stott, his father Duane Brown, grandparents, aunts, & uncles.

The family request casual or motorcycle attire for the services. Refreshments will follow the services at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel and burial will take place at a later date.