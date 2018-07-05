Gregory Brian Williams, 65, Mitchell

Gregory Brian Williams, 65, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Dr. Charles Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Private family visitation only. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Greg’s honor be made in care of the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left by viewing Greg’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

In honor of Greg’s memory and his love and passion for cars, if anyone has a show car that is able to bring it to his service, it would be greatly appreciated.

Greg was born Oct 1, 1952 in Arlington, VA to Gerald and Shirley (Becker) Williams. He attended school in Mitchell and graduated in 1970. After school, he served 8 years in the Air National Guard in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He married Nanette Hill on July 27, 1974. The sparkle of his life, Heather, was born March 29, 1978. Greg enjoyed raising his daughter, attending her many activities, and spent many miles driving to Kearney visiting Heather at college. Countless weekends were spent with his family at Lake Minatare. Greg was a friend and servant to all but most of all the family’s rock. His kindness was immeasurable and his humor unforgettable. These memories we will hold on to forever.

Throughout his years he had a passion for cars and a natural instinct for understanding cars and their mechanical mysteries. When it came to cars, he was the go to guy. As a young teenager he helped a mentor in Mitchell restore a 1957 T-Bird. His passion for cars developed into a lifelong hobby and career. After working for Cannon Brothers Ford for 35 years he owned and operated Greg Williams Auto Sales in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

His most recent passion was his grandsons Dylan and Rylan. They enjoyed fishing, “farming”, going to baseball and t-ball games, hanging out at the car lot, and just being together. He loved them dearly and loved being their “Papa”.

He is survived by his wife Nanette, daughter Heather (Taylor) Propp and grandsons Dylan and Rylan Propp; mother Shirley Williams; brother Mark (Brenda) Williams; sister Sharon Durfee (Bob Rein); sister-in-law Dannien (Stan) Jones; brother-in-law Alan (Janice) Hill and he was ‘Uncle George’ to his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Williams; parents in-law Dwight and Eleanor Hill; sister-in-law Sharon (Hill) Trauernicht and lifelong friend Larry Propp.