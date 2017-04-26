Gregory E. Mazanec, 68, Sioux County

Gregory E. Mazanec, 68, of Sioux County, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Denver Hospice. Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM on Sunday and 10 AM until service time on Monday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. His funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Monday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Steve Ratzlaff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard. Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Greg was born July 28, 1948 at Alliance, Nebraska the oldest child of Emery and Ardeyne (Amende) Mazanec. He received his education at Curly Country School in rural Sioux County. He attended high school in Harrison, graduating with the Class of 1967. He attended automotive tech training in Denver before entering the United States Army. He served one year in Korea. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to the farm and ranch operation in Sioux County where he made his home until his death.

Greg went into partnership with his brother Howard in 1978. He enjoyed working on his equipment, reading maps, and was a diehard Nebraska Cornhusker football fan. He was a member of the Hemingford American Legion. He was the most selfless man and was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Greg is survived by his fiancé Amy Boots of Alliance; brothers and sisters-in-law Marvin and Diane Mazanec of Marsland and Howard and Marijo Mazanec of Hemingford; sister Cindy Pestotnik of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; sister and brother-in-law Pam and Ken Zitterkopf of Scottsbluff; nieces and nephews: Jeanette (Corey) Fisher of Mitchell, Doug (Candice) Pederson of Mitchell, Jeff (Katie) Pederson Colorado Springs, CO, Janel Pederson of Tomball, TX, Jon Mazanec, Joe Mazanec, Mercedez Mazanec, and Marissa Mazanec all of Hemingford, Krystal Pestotnik of Virginia, Karla Pestotnik of California, Michelle (Joel) Kleinheksel of Cheyenne, WY, Bekki Zitterkopf (Anthony Trevino) of Gering, and Kelly Zitterkopf of Scottsbluff; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins.

Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, infant baby brother Eugene Emery Mazanec, brother-in-law Keith Pestotnik, one great-niece, and all of his aunts and uncles.