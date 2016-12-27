Gregory Lee “Greg” Johns, 60, Minatare

Gregory Lee “Greg” Johns, 60 of Minatare, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 peacefully at his home in Minatare. His memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 10:30 am at Gering Memorial Chapel in Gering with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Greg’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date.

Greg was born on November 3, 1956 in Scottsbluff to Norman and Sharon (Curtis) Johns. He graduated from Melbeta High School in 1975. He then went to work in the oil field. He married Jacki Manka on November 15, 1976 at Melbeta. They made their home several different places and finally settled in Minatare. They had three children, Nathan (Spike), Linsy (Skeeter) and Jason (Zeek).

Greg was a past member of the Eagles FOE 2998, Minatare City Council and Minatare Jaycees. He drove truck for several years. He loved to work in his yard, collect antiques, go fishing and talk to his grandchildren.

Greg is survived by his parents Norman and Sharon Johns of Gering; children Nathan (Sara) Johns of Almena, KS., Linsy (Justin) Greene of Gering, and Jason (Aspen) Johns of Omaha; grandchildren Kaitlin Johns of Gering, Brianna, Rachel and Jaden Johns of Almena, KS., Blake, Kelsi and Brooke Greene of Gering; great-granddaughter Ava Marie Marshall of Gering; brother Ric (Kerri) Johns of Gering; sister Sheryl (Jon) Woodard of Minatare; aunt Patty (Gordon) Howard of Bayard; numerous nieces and nephews; and his very special friend Kay Thayer.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.