Greyson Jake Dean, infant son

Greysen Jake Dean, infant, was born an angel on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, CO. A private family service will be held at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard with burial to follow at the Redington Cemetery. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Greysen is survived By his parents: Jacob & Nicole (Lapaseotes) Dean; brothers: Waylon, Claycen, & Heston Dean; Grandparents: Monte & Tammy Dean and Pete Lapaseotes; Great Grandparents: Barney & Eleanor Dean, Gary & Virginia Faessler, Chris Lapaseotes, and Virginia Coulter; Uncles & Aunts: Jerod & Kelly Dean, Joshua & Whitney Dean, Jase & Amber Dean, Costa Lapaseotes, and Cassie Lapaseotes; and numerous loving cousins, great aunts & great uncles.

Greysen was preceded in death by Yia Yia Robin (Coulter) Lapaseotes, Great Papou Connie Lapaseotes, and Great Grandpa Calvin Coulter.