Guadalupe “Lupe” Hinojosa, 76, Gering

Guadalupe "Lupe" Hinojosa, 76, of Gering, Nebraska, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, July 31st, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Lupe was born to Jose Refugio Hinojosa and Maria Carmen (Zarachias) Hinojosa on June 28, 1941. Lupe started working at the age of seventeen in the sugar processing industry, which changed ownership several times, until his retirement in February 2014. He was a dedicated worker with an immense work ethic. He believed in providing 100% of his abilities throughout his employment with, the now, Western Sugar Company. Lupe was out-spoken and didn’t hesitate to tell you what he was thinking. He had a fierce instinct to protect his family, especially his grandchildren, from anyone who he felt could possibly cause any harm. He always gave advice regarding the importance of family. He always told his grandchildren that anything was possible – to reach for the stars.

Lupe is survived by his wife, Mary (Arizmendez), daughter Desiree (Jesse) Ramirez of Gering, son Guadalupe (Kathy) Hinojosa of CA, special daughter Dannel Osthoff, brothers Antonio (Nikki) Hinojosa of Greeley, CO, Fred (Cheryl) Hinojosa of Scottsbluff, sisters Mary Esther Schwaderer of Lincoln, Jenny Montanez and Anna (Frank) Mendoza of Minatare, NE, grandchildren Jessi (Franciso) Garcia, Erik and Gia Ramirez, special grandchildren Christopher Barraza and Kristin Osthoff, Chance, Stetson, Ashlei and Jacob Hinojosa, great-grandchildren Giani Hinojosa, Angelo, Isabella, and Zayleianna ARganda of Kearney, NE, Katalina and Fransico Garcia Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Carmen Hinojosa, In-laws Elpido and Nicolosa Arizmendez, son Rick Hinojosa, brother Carlos Hinojosa, and grandson Corban Hinojosa.