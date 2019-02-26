Guadalupe Medina, 87, Mitchell

Guadalupe Medina, age 87, died peacefully at her home on Saturday 23rd, 2019. She was surrounded by her husband Gerardo Medina and loving family.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday February 28th at 10:30 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Michael Wetovick officiating. The viewing will be held between 1:00 and 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at Dugan Kramer funeral home, followed by a Rosary lead by Father Michael Wetovick at 6:00 pm.

Guadalupe was born on September 18, 1931 in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico to Jose Herrera and Luz Alvarez.

In 1949 she married Gerardo Medina of Jalisco Mexico in a small church in San Miguel, Texas.

Guadalupe and Gerardo went on to raise 10 children 3 boys and 7 girls.

In 1957 they made their home in Lyman, Nebraska and in 1963 they moved to Mitchell. During their time in Mitchell they studied and earned their US citizenship in 1973.

Mrs. Medina was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother but she was also the greatest pet parent to her dog Dino, the love of her life. He is so much a part of the family she often referred to him as her son.

Guadalupe was an excellent embroider, quilt maker and knitter. She made it her mission to see to it that every one of her kids got a hand made quilt made especially for them.

She is survived by her husband and children; Gloria Best (Bill) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Sylvia Sims (Tad) Chiefland of Florida, Emilio Medina of Wildwood, Missouri, Lucy Medina of Pipe Creek, Texas, Lupe Buckingham (Tod) of Omaha, Nebraska, Toni Medina Kerns of Los Angeles, California, Jesse Medina (Katharine) of Mitchell, Nebraska, Yolanda Medina of Lincoln, Nebraska, Danny Medina (Jody) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Patty Marchitello (Brian) of Cibolo, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.

Guadalupe is proceeded by her parents, son Luis, one sister and two brothers.