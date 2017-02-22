Guila Mae Faulkner, 95, Scottsbluff

Guila Mae Faulkner, 95 of Scottsbluff went to live with her husband Earl on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday fom 1-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 pm at the chapel. Memorials may be given to Dementia/Alzheimer’s Association. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

She was born on April 15, 1921 in Mitchell, Nebraska to Charles and Ethel Evans. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1939 and beauty school in 1940. On November 10, she married her childhood sweetheart Earl Faulkner. They lived in Mitchell farm east of town. Later they moved to Bayard, working as a bookkeeper for Bayard Elevator for her husband and father-in-law.

They raised two children. Earl and Guila loved to camp and fish in Canada and South Dakota, loved her flowers and baking for the family. Her greatest passion was square dancing and making all her own dresses. She loved Denver Nuggets and Broncos. Family didn’t bother her on game days. They were members of Bayard Senior Center.

She moved to Emerald Court 2015, where she met a lot of caring friends and staff and Hospice.

Survivors include son Jerry (Dorothy) Faulkner and daughter Janeen Pierce both of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Jeff (Renee) Faulkner of Lincoln, NE, Robin Pierce (Trevor) Klepper of Cedar Park, TX, Jody (Scott) Wentz of Scottsbluff and Steve (Paula) Pierce of Rapid City, SD; 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; sisters-in-law Helen Scott of Mitchell, Lela Evans of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law Bill Beebe.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Jiggs Evans.