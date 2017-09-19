Hanna Sophia McBride, infant daughter

Hanna Sophia McBride was born and passed on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 1:11 PM. She is a beloved family member and a joy to her siblings and parents, James and Betty (Dominquez) McBride. We were blessed to be able to hold her and see her briefly, but we couldn’t love her more. She meant so much to us. Now she is an angel in heaven where she can be held, cuddled, and loved by God. Hanna Sophia McBride will live on in our hearts forever.

Even in her brief time here she has touched our hearts greatly and although our exciting pregnancy turned to sorrow we trust in our Lord and know we will meet again.

A visitation will be held for Hanna at the Gering Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM to 1 PM on Friday, September 22, 2017. Immediately following the visitation, a precession will be lead to Sunset Memorial Park, where a graveside service will be held. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.