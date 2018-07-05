Hanson Henickie Poor Bear, 69, Gering

Hanson Henickie Poor Bear, 69, of Gering, died Friday, June 29, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A private family visitation has taken place at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel followed by cremation. His Wake Service will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Intercultural Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Sherman officiating. Burial of the urn will take place at 3 PM on Monday, July 9, 2018 at West Lawn Cemetery with Native American Church Leader Kirk Fool Bull officiating. Online condolences may be left by visiting Hanson’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Hanson was born February 2, 1949 at Rosebud, South Dakota to Earl Randall and Hattie Winnifred (White Crane Walking) Poor Bear. The family moved to Gering where Hanson received his education. He worked for the Ewing and Russell Families for several years. Hanson was united in marriage to Wanda Never Miss A Shot in 1972 in South Dakota. The couple made their home and raised their family in Scotts Bluff County.

Hanson was a spiritual leader in the community. He was a member of the Native American Church, the Intercultural Chapel, and Lakota Lutheran Church. He enjoyed singing gospel songs and playing basketball and volleyball.

Hanson is survived by his ex-wife Wanda Poor Bear; children: Betsy, Iva, Winnifred G., Leander, Nile, Corey, and Amber; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters Phyllis Mandan and Jane Jarzynka; and several extended family members.

Hanson was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Henry, Raymond, and Elias.