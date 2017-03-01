Harold Carpenter, 92, Lewellen

Harold Carpenter, 92 of Lewellen, Nebraska died Monday evening, February 27, 2017 at the Regional West Garden County Medical Center Nursing Home in Oshkosh, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 3, 2017 in the Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh with Pastor Leslie Pounty officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with inurnment to be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation at the funeral home.

Harold Leonard Carpenter, the son of Ross and Elsie (Schirmer) Carpenter was born September 19, 1924 at Lewellen, Nebraska. He attended the Lewellen schools and graduated from Lewellen High School. At the age of 18 he left home and started a painting business. He practiced his trade while living in Ogallala, North Platte and Hershey. In the 1990’s he returned to Lewellen to be closer to family due to ill health.

In his younger years he played the violin and enjoyed country music. He enjoyed going to the Oregon Trail Trading Post for coffee and pie and to visit with friends.

He is survived by one sister, Jean Boggs of Lewellen, NE; a niece Shawn Delorg; a nephew Bob Boggs and 7 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers James and Sam.

