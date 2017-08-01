Harold Gene Piester, 81, Scottsbluff

Harold Gene Piester, 81, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Regional West Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Jeffrey Grams officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-7 PM on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to church. Online condolences may be left on Harold’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Harold was born October 29, 1935 at Bayard, Nebraska to Alex and Julia (Kamerzell) Piester. He was Baptized on January 5, 1936. He attended school at North Highland Grade School and received his GED diploma while serving in the U.S. Air Force. He entered the United States Air Force on November 15, 1956 and was honorably discharged on November 13, 1964. He was employed at Northwest Pipe Fittings in Rapid City, SD for 31 years before retiring in 1996 and moving to Scottsbluff.

On December 15, 1961, he married Barbara Jones in Rapid City. She died on June 3, 1992. On September 5, 1998 he married Shirley (Stricker) Deines in Parsons, KS. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and also was the custodian for 15 years.

Harold’s hobby was Electric model trains of which he had many. He also enjoyed going fishing. Harold was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all.

Harold is survived by his wife Shirley of Scottsbluff; step-daughters Marilynn (Tom) Lorenz of Sidney, MT and Melanie (Rev. Timothy) Wangerin of Lawton, OK; step-son Stephen (Dorothy) Deines, Sr. of Rifle, CO; eleven step-grandchildren Melissa (Lee) Mocko, Beth (Gary) Brien, Laura (John) Finn, Shevon (Chris) Atwood, Michelle (John) McBride, Chad (Laura) Lorenz, Ashley Wangerin, Alexandria Phillips, Stephen Deines, Jr., Katherine Deines, and Lane Deines; nine step-great-grandchildren Janelle, Dylan, Jaida, Kaidan, Marcus, Kinley, Autumn, Ethan, and Paisley; sisters-in-law Marian, Peister, Janice Piester, Clara Schaneman, Evelyn Ott, Dorothy Schaneman, Joan Siegfried, and Jane Hoff; brother-in-law Larry Stricker; and extended family and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Barbara, brothers Harry and Clarence, and LaVern, and sister Dorothy Marlin.