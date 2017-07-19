Harold (Ike) Paul Root Jr., 69, formerly of Gering

Harold (Ike) Paul Root Jr., age 69, died of Alzheimer’s disease on July 15, 2017, at The Josie Harper Residence Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2017, at the Mitchell Berean Church with a reception to follow. Pastor Giles Armstrong will be officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ike’s life. Memorials may be sent to the Mitchell Berean Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Ike was born on February 12, 1948 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to parents Harold and Evelyn Root. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1966 and attended Scottsbluff Junior College (WNCC) and Chadron State College. In 1984, he started working at Panhandle Coop grocery store where he worked for 27 years. He retired in August, 2011.

Ike was a great family man and a loving father. He married Sheryl Greif on January 25,1969 and the couple had 3 children together. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar, fishing, and using his creative artistic talents towards various projects.

Ike is survived by his wife, Sheryl (Greif) Root, of Elkhorn, NE, formally of Gering, NE; his three children, Dana Hardy (Bill), of Lincoln, NE; Carrie Weimer (Josh), of Gretna, NE, Seth Root (Gretchen Ray), of Albuquerque, NM; his 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Reynolds, of Lincoln, NE; Donald Root, of Scottsbluff, NE; Bonnie Dobberstine, of Fort Collins, CO; Helen Herhahn, of Lakewood, CO; and Donna Herron, of Mountain Home, ID.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn Root; his father-in-law John Greif; his brother-in-laws, Arven Reynolds, Richard (Dick) Herron, and Brian Greif.