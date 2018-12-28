Harold L. Sommer, 92, Scottsbluff

Harold L. Sommer, 92, of Scottsbluff, passed away at the Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff December 24, 2018. Son of George and Elizabeth (Stroh) Sommer, Harold was born September 29, 1926 in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska. Harold had three siblings, Bill Sommer, Judy Heilfron and June Sommer.

Harold married Betty Kaufman and they were together for 69 years. As newlyweds, they farmed first in the Henry, NE, area then north of Scottsbluff and finally in southern Sioux County before retiring to Scottsbluff. Harold and Betty had two children Mark and Mary Kay. He volunteered at Regional West after he retired from farming and enjoyed helping the staff there with many tasks. Harold was a lifelong member of Salem Congregational Church where he served in various capacities, including as a Deacon.

Harold is survived by his daughter Mary Kay (Joseph) Fahey of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Donna Sommer of Cedar Falls, Iowa; four grandchildren; Ashley (Madison, WI), Kevin (New York City); Leslie (Rochester, MN); and Melissa (Cedar Falls, Iowa); two great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Alexander; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Mark and his siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. A memorial has been established to Salem Congregational Church. The family would like to thank the staff at the Residency Care Center for patiently caring for Dad with dignity, grace and kindness. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.