Harold Roy Greeb, 88, Scottsbluff

Harold Roy Greeb, 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, November 10, 2017 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place per his wishes and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Harold’s honor be made to the Zion Evangelical Church or the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Harold was born on June 11, 1929 in Gering to George and Eva Greeb. He grew up and received his education in Gering. Harold married Joan Leis on August 8th, 1948. They moved to Chicago, IL where Harold attended Diesel Engine School. He was employed by Burlington Norther Railroad in Lincoln, NE for a short time before returning to the Gering Valley where they farmed and fed cattle. Many of the skills he learned in Diesel School carried over to his farming, and also enabled him to assist neighbors and friends with mechanical and electrical problems. In 1960, he was a top 10 sugar beet producer for the Great Western Sugar Company. They later farmed east of Scottsbluff until his retirement.

He enjoyed truck driving and drove semi-trucks for several companies including Ameri-Co Carriers and Hiner Company of Scottsbluff. Not only did he enjoy the driving, but he relished the chance to see different parts of the country. After retirement, he later enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee, watching the Colorado Rockies and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was a member of the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering, and enjoyed working with the other volunteers He was also a member of Zion Evangelical Church where he served as a trustee.

Harold is survived by his sons Robert (Vickie) Greeb of Peoria, AZ and Bruce Greeb of Scottsbluff; grandson Cody (Kaylee) Greeb of Omaha; great grandson Brecken Greeb of Omaha; brother Marvin (Carolyn) Greeb of Loveland, CO; step grandchildren John (Teri) Bertram and Sarah Bertram; step great-grandchildren Isabella and Sophia Castro, and Jayden Bertram; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents and wife Joan preceded him in death.