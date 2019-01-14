Harriet M. Stull, 86, Kimball

Harriett M. Stull, 86, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Kimball County Manor with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating.

Traditional Celebration of Life and inurnment services will be held at a later date.

Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Harriett’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. A full obituary will also be published at a later date.

The memorial services have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.