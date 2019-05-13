Harry Chase Randall, Jr., 82, Scottsbluff

Harry Chase Randall, Jr, 82, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Craig Collins officiating and the United States Navy Honor Guard conducting military honors. A reception will be held at the First United Methodist Church Parlor following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Scottsbluff or Gering Libraries or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Harry was born April 1, 1937 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Harry Chase, Sr. and Bessie Katherine (Stonebraker) Randall. His early years were spent in Morrill before the family moved to Scottsbluff where he started school, graduating with the Class of 1955. He attended one semester at Scottsbluff Junior College before enlisting in the United States Navy on April 28, 1956 and serving until June 11, 1958. Upon his discharge he was in the Navy Reserves until May of 1963.

Harry worked with his father as a partner in Randall and Son Plaster Company. After his father’s retirement he worked for various construction companies, ending his career at Gering High School where he worked as a custodian for 10 years.

Harry enjoyed hunting when he was younger. He was always an avid reader, especially westerns and Louis Lamour. Harry enjoyed watching professional football and car racing.

Harry married Patricia Hurd on August 7, 1981 in Scottsbluff. They enjoyed spending time at their place at Lake Minatare.

Harry is survived by his brother John (Krissa) Randall of Gering; step-son Joseph Zachary (Patty) Perry of Cheyenne, WY; granddaughter Paige Perry; nephews Rodney (Becky) Randall of Gering, LaNelle (Randy) Bergen of San Leandro, CA, and Tyler Randall of Scottsbluff; and six great nieces and great nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents Harry, Sr. and Bessie Randall and wife Patricia.