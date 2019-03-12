Harvey Dale Greever, 77

Harley Dale Greever, 77, passed on March 3, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Harley was born on April 13, 1941 in Greeley, CO to Virgil E. Greever and Evelyn Marie (BeBout) Greever. He married Janice L (Mauer) on June 3, 1961. Harley worked for the Morrill County Department of Roads for over 30 years.

Harley is survived by his wife Janice; 3 children, Bradley D. (Cindy) Greever of Gering, NE, Donny L. Greever of Scottsbluff, NE, Virginia “Jenee”(Chris) (Greever) Kniss of Mitchell, NE; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter; sister Charlotte (Doyle) Sanders of Sidney, NE; brother Max (Leona) Greever of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents, a son, and a niece.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.