Harvey Deines, 83, Bayard

Harvey Deines, 83, of Bayard, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hope Congregational Church in Bayard with Pastor Ted Meter officiating. Burial will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to Chimney Rock Villa or Hope Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Harvey was born September 21, 1935 to Henry and Dollie (Rau) Deines. He grew up living in the Bayard area all of his life. Harvey married the love of his life, Joann Schneider on February 12, 1956 and to this union five children were born.

He enjoyed farming and operating heavy equipment throughout his life. Harvey achieved the High 10 Beet Grower award in 1977 and 1979. He began a sixteen year career with the Morrill County Highway Department after retiring from farming.

Harvey loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His hobbies included playing cards, collecting various hats and watching sports. He was a devoted Husker fan.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Joann; children, Carol (Paul) Runge of Greeley, CO, Glenda (John) Heinrich of Gering, Harvey (Linda) Deines of Bayard, Sheri (Scott) Harms of Osceola, WI and Jim (Tonya) Deines of Bayard; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Henkle; brothers, Leonard (Janice) Deines and Wilfred (Dolly) Deines.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elnora Kildow and Elvira Libsack; and twin brothers, Harold and Raymond Deines.