Harvey L. Bartel, 80, Scottsbluff

Harvey L. Bartel, 80, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2017 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Chris Kester-Beyer officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.

Harvey was born September 5, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harry and Leah (Becker) Bartel. He graduated from Morrill High School.

Harvey married Geraldine Fern Kaufman on December 20, 1959 and to this union three children were born: Craig, Sonia and Ann Marie. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1961 and the family moved to Ft. Worth, Texas where he was stationed.

Harvey returned to Scottsbluff following his discharge from the Army. The family later moved to Washington and Colorado before settling back in Scottsbluff in 1975. Harvey owned and operated Bartel Plumbing and Heating until selling the business. He then worked for Howards Plumbing and Heating. The last several years of his life Harvey was employed by Regional West Medical Center in the maintenance department.

He had a passion for fishing and enjoyed playing cards. He loved visiting with people and would greet everyone with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine of Scottsbluff; children, Craig Bartel of Wyoming, Sonia (Reuben) Reisig of Scottsbluff and Ann Marie (Aaron) Hernandez of Elk Horn, NE; grandchildren, Emilee Reisig of Scottsbluff, Randall Reisig of Scottsbluff and Madison Hernandez of Elk Horn, NE; sisters-in-law, Colleen Herman of Sun City, AZ and Sharon (Pete) Bennis of AZ; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Sharon) Kaufman of Scottsbluff, Rick (Jacque) Kaufman of Scottsbluff and Rod Kaufman of ID.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol French.