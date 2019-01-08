Harvey L. Rupp, 82, Gering

Harvey L Rupp, 82 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Gering Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery with military honors by the United States Naval Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the chapel. Memorials may be given to Region West Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Harvey was born on April 22, 1936 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Henry Rupp Jr. and Anna C (Greeb) Rupp. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1954. He entered the United States Navy June of 1954 and served four years and was honorably discharged June of 1958.

Harvey was united in marriage to Ruby L Dowell on January 23, 1960 in Gering, Nebraska. She passed away April 1997.

Harvey worked for the United States Postal Service Department retiring April 26, 1991.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Deborah and Ryan Volper, Gwen Block, Diane and Dean Segal and son Gregg Rupp; grandchildren Jana Ross, Jessica Block, Dustin Block, Ethan Kaufman, Jedidah Volper and Jadyn Block; great grandsons Carson Ross and Colton Block; brother Roger Rupp and sister-in-law Sandra Rupp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruby and brother Robert and Walter Rupp.