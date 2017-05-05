Harvey V. Ross, 85, Gering

Harvey V. Ross, 85, of Gering, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The Nebraska Army National Guard and Wyoming Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be made in care of Salem Congregational Church or Robert W. Furnas Lodge #265 A.F. & A.M. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Harvey was born July 15, 1931 in Gering to Alexander and Amelia (Schwartzkopff) Ross. He quit school at the age of 16 and enlisted in the United States Army to help support his mom and family. He later finished school in Santa Maria, California. Harvey’s military career spanned from 1949 to 1969 when he retired after nearly 21 years in the Army. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam War, receiving numerous medals and awards for during his service.

Harvey moved back to Gering in 1972. He married Teresa “Terry” Struiksma-Molina on September 5, 1973 in Gering. Harvey worked for Lockwood Corporation retiring in 1991 after twenty years.

He enjoyed traveling the country with Terry, and also hunting and fishing. Harvey looked forward to watching Husker football every season. He liked to work outdoors and adored his dogs, Chunk and Peaches along with his beloved birds. Harvey was a Mason and Shriner as well as a member of Salem Congregational Church.

Harvey loved life and loved to make people laugh. He always had a joke, his quick wit and abundant knowledge always had him thinking of what to do or say next. Although there were times Harvey could be described as strict or stubborn, it was always apparent how very much he loved his family. He had a special bond with his mother, Amelia, and older sister, Elvina, all throughout his life. Harvey was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle.

Survivors include his wife, Terry of Gering; children, Sheryl Knight of Minatare, Judy (Brian) Clifton of Orem, UT, Larry (Rosemarie) Ross of Gering and Tom (Linda) Molina of Gering; grandchildren, David, Marc, Eric, Audrey, Blake, Amber, Brian, Bryan, Jason, Christina “George”, Matthew, Nicholas and Steven; fifteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sisters, Elvina Babcock of Newman Lake, WA and Dorothy Pearson of Portland, OR; sister in law, Karen Ross of Scottsbluff; brother in law, Bill (Marilyn) Struiksma of California; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jeri Walton; stepson, Steven Molina; grandson, Chad Walton; and brothers, Ernest and Jerry.