Helen Cooper, 93, formerly of Sidney

Helen Cooper, 93 most recently of Evans, Colorado and a former Sidney resident died late Tuesday evening, August 29, 2017 at the Grace Point Continuing Care in Greeley, Colorado.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 2, 2017 in the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney, with graveside services and burial to follow in the Weyerts Cemetery east of Gurley, Nebraska.

Memorials have been established to Weyerts Immanual Lutheran Church, 13920 Rd 46, Lodgepole, NE 69149

Helen was born in Lodgepole, Nebraska to Martin and Christina (Scharrel) Borges. She graduated from Dalton High School in 1941. She attended Cosmetology School and worked as a beautician in downtown Denver, Colorado for 17 years. She returned to Sidney, Nebraska where she married William (Bill) Edward Cooper (d. 2003). She had one son, Mark William Cooper.

The Cooper family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 1968, where Helen thrived as a wife and mother. Bill and Helen moved to Greeley, CO in 1996 to be closer to her grandchildren where they played an active role in their young lives. An avid cook, she took great pleasure in feeding her family, friends, and acquaintances. She had a fun sense of humor, and a quick wit. Until her passing, she maintained her independence with grace and dignity.

Helen is survived by her son, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Christina, as well as beloved grandchildren, Zane and Hannah Cooper, all of Eaton, Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her parents and spouse, brother Edward Borges and sister Viola Greenwood.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Cooper family.