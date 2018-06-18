Helen Elizabeth Pfeiffer Koke, 86 formerly of Morton, Illinois passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska.

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Estates Chapel in Gering with Rev. Richard Neugebauer officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior the service. Burial will be held in Easton County in Easton, Illinois on Friday, June 22, 2018. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or Heritage Estates. Friends may visit www.dugankramer.com to view Helen’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Helen was born August 13, 1931 in Easton, Illinois to Henry M. and Lucy A. (Whitehead) Pfeiffer. She married Roger H. Koke on October 2, 1955 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Topeka, Illinois and two this union two sons were born Bruce and Gary.

Helen will be remembered as a compassionate, giving and loving woman, who always put others before herself. Her family was her greatest joy and was most thankful for them. Helen spent her life as a homemaker and caregiver for her family and friends. She was a faithful member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, Illinois, where she was active in the LWML and volunteer for the church and school. Helen enjoyed taking trips, she especially enjoyed coming to Western Nebraska and Minnesota visiting her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Bruce (Karen) Koke of Savage, MN and Gary (Karen) Koke of Minatare, NE; grandsons Adam (Adrianna) Koke of Minatare, NE, Bryce (Sandra) Koke of Champlain, MN, Justin (Jontae) Koke of Bayard, NE, Ben (Kierra) Koke of Edina, MN and Tyler Koke of Minatare, NE; great grandchildren Jaxton Koke, Oaklon Koke, Coralee Koke and Devon Koke; niece Lauri (Jerry) Rizzo and nephew Jon (Jane) Oye.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger Koke and sister and brother-in-law Lucille and Robert Oye.