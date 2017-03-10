Helen Irene Maul, 89, Torrington

Funeral services for HELEN IRENE MAUL, 89, will be held at 10am Friday, March 10, 2017 at the First Congregational Church with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Helen died March 4, 2017 at Goshen Healthcare Community. Memorials may be given to Goshen Healthcare Community. Visitation with no viewing will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be closed at the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Helen was born June 29, 1927 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the daughter of David and Marie (Ziegler) Herdt. When she was one year old she moved with her family to Huntley, Wyoming where she received her education and graduated with the class of 1946. She married Pete Maul December 15, 1946 at the Lyman, Nebraska Church. They lived and farmed in Henry, Nebraska until 1958 when they moved to Torrington, Wyoming and continued to farm. In 1977 they built a home west of the sugar factory. She was employed at the Goshen County School District at the cafeteria for thirty years. She retired from the school district in 1992.

Helen was a life long member of the First Congregational Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School and was a member of the Friendly Society. She loved to cook and have dinner for her children and grandchildren. Her specialty was making pies. She loved to work in her yard with her flowers and plants.

Helen is survived by her son Gary (Glenda) Maul of Torrington, Wyoming; daughter Kathy (George) Vigil of Wheatland, Wyoming; her grandchildren Danielle (Will) Nichols of Sheridan, Wyoming, Jaret (Kara) Maul of Casper, Wyoming, B.J. Schaffner (Kim Buffkin) of Orlando, Florida, Brandon Schaffner of Orlando; and her great grandchildren Evan and Niklas Maul and Josie Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Pete Maul; and eight siblings