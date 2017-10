Helen J. Bartels passed away Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at the Hemingford Community Care Center.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Reverend Richard E. Mueller and Reverend Martin T. Schnare will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.