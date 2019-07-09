Helen Janice “Jan” Prickett, 75, Mitchell

Helen Janice “Jan” Prickett, 75, of Mitchell, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. There will be no public visitation. A graveside committal service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 AM at Bethel Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Brandon Yuill officiating. The family requests casual attire. Memorials may be given to F.A.D. (Friends of Alzheimers/Dementia) PO Box 246 Gering, Nebraska 69341. Online condolences may be left by visiting her obituary at www.geringchapel.com Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Jan was born August 10, 1943 at Cairo, Georgia to Herman and Ruth Mobley. She was united in marriage to Howard Keith Prickett on August 4, 1961 at Daleville, Alabama.

Jan was an Army wife, having lived in many states and overseas throughout her husband’s military career. She was a former member of the Lyman Library Board. She loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed playing in her flowers, studying history, and loving on her grandbabies.

Jan is survived by her husband of 57 years Howard Keith Prickett, Sr; children: Lynn (Dan) Bailey of Castle Rock, CO, Brenda Prickett of Gering, NE, and Keith (Kathy) Prickett of Mitchell, NE; grandchildren and their families: Valorie (Dustin) Fanhauser (Marissa, Grace, and Hunter) all of Gering, NE, Quentin (Samantha) Gibb (Phoenix, TJ, and Will) all of Richland, WA, Mindy (Mike) Anderson (Hope, Landen, Amelia) all of Wakefield, KS, Katy (Kyle) Fody (Kai, Lauren, and Lane) all of Lingle, WY, Thomas Prickett of Phoenix, AZ, and Michael (Alisha) Barfield (Katy, Makayla, Jacob, Ryan, and Hunter) all of Adel, GA; siblings: Mary Ann (Mike) Maze of Madison, FL, Patsy (Gary) Snipes of Altanta, GA, John Law of Atlanta, GA, and Billie Ruth (Hubert) Lawrence of Murphy, NC; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members in GA, FL, CO, WA, MO, and NE.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Virginia, Sally Baby Ruth, and Dorothy.