Helen L. Soule, 90, Gering

Helen L. Soule, 90, of Gering, died at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on Monday, November 27, 2017. At Helen's request, cremation has been held and private family services will be held at a later date.

Helen Lucille Soule, was born in LaGrange, Wyoming on August 9, 1927. She was raised and attended school in the Yoder, Wyoming area. She graduated from high school in 1945. Helen then attended Central Business College in Denver. While in Denver, she met Roy Soule and they were later married on April 5, 1947 in Gering, Nebraska. They lived on the family farm North of Bushnell. Helen was a wonderful cook and she enjoyed cooking for the harvest crews each year. She traveled with her husband Roy and supported him in his trap shooting. She continued to live on the farm until moving to Gering in 2006. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and sewing. Helen always supported her family in all of the events that they were active in. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist church in Bushnell and was active in the United Methodist Women. She was the last surviving member of the Moon Beam Extension Club in Kimball.

Survivors include her children Jo (Bob) Royle of Pleasanton, NE; Mike (Sonya) Soule of Bear River, WY; and Judy (Steve) Land of Gering, NE; daughter-in-law Kay Soule of Gering, NE; brother Jack (Shirley) Gibbs of Cheyenne, WY; sisters Mae Garrelts of Torrington, WY, and Liz (Dwight) Vance of Mitchell, NE; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Ed Soule, brothers Robert, Bud, and Pete and a grandson Rodney Royle.