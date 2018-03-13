Helen M. Schlager, 87, Gering

Helen M. Schlager, 87 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Heritage Estates.

A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 6-8p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will be Friday at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice.

Helen was born on June 9, 1930 in Gering, Nebraska to Pete and Margaret (Heimbuck) Schledewitz. She attended Lyman and Scottsbluff schools. She worked at Lawrence Drug for a number of years, where she lived above the store. She met George Schlager, Jr and was married January 16, 1949. They settled in south Gering where they farmed with his father. They moved in 1957 to their Scottsbluff 80 acres farm.

Helen enjoyed crafts and was an excellent housekeeper. She took great pride in her yard, flowers and lawn. Helen was a wonderful cook and could make anything taste great. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters Shari (Emanuel) Frank, Georgetta (Gene) Weimer and Brenda Osborne; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother Howard Schledewitz; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Helen (Al) Schlager and Lloyd Ferguson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband George, parents, brother Pete and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and nephews.