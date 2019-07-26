Helen Mercure, 91, Oshkosh

Helen Mercure, 91, of Oshkosh passed away Wednesday evening, July 24, 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh with Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating. Burial will follow in the Oshkosh City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Mercure and Acker families.

A full obituary will be posted when available.