Henry “Dave” Wheeler, 65

Henry “Dave” Wheeler, departed this earth on Sunday, April 28, 2019 after 65 years of “ROCKIN IT!” According to him, of the 23, 863 days of living life, he was only “sober” for one of them; although that has not been verified.

Dave was born December 28, 1953, in Waurika, OK to Opal Wheeler. He attended school in Mitchell, Ne. He worked various jobs throughout the valley which included; Western Sugar Factory, Packerland and construction. In November of 1971, he married Debra Hergenreder, from that union he had five of the most awesome children ever.

Dave loved to fish, however, he wasn’t any good at it. In fact, most of his “trophy” fish were ones his kids caught and let him take photos with. Dave was known to everyone as “The Old Man” and played the roll most willingly. He enjoyed reading, lending a helping hand, spending time with family and friends. Dave tolerated his kids, but he adored his grandchildren. He also enjoyed drinking a warm camo black ice; yes, his stomach was made of iron! Despite of all the jokes, The Old Man was truly loved. He will be dearly missed by his children and grandchildren whom thought the world of him.

Dave is survived by his sister Pauline Bullard of Alliance; his kids Mark (Arnhild) Wheeler of Villmar, Germany, Chris (Denise) Wheeler of Oshkosh, NE, Melissa (Andy) Mann of Bellevue, NE, Brian (Tonya) Wheeler of Scottsbluff, NE and Stephanie (Johnny) Anderson of Bellevue, NE; grandkids: Delia, Ronja, Tristian, Chris, Aaron, Josh, Michael, Jaden (Val), Taylor, Trinity, Brantley, Aliyana, Caleb and Kayden; great granddaughter Feline, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, sister Harlana and husband Gary Olsen, cousin Gene, best friend Harvey, grandson Conner, and favorite canine companion, Winston (the dog).

His Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Online condolences and sharing of stories may be left at www.dugankramer.com.