Herbert S. Johnson, 99, Banner County

Funeral services for Herbert S. Johnson, age 99, who died Sunday, September 10, 2017 at The Residency in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, will be held Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Chapel, 300 Valley View Drive, Scottsbluff, NE, with Zen Voorhies and Bruce Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Gering, NE. Visitation will be Friday from 1-6 with family present from 4-6pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Grace Chapel, the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, and The Gideons International. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Herbert Stanley Johnson was born April 21, 1918, in Hastings, NE to Axel Edwin and Rose Marie (Yanda) Johnson. He grew up on a farm in southern Banner County NE, attending District #14 grade school and also Kimball Grade School. He attended Banner County High School for 2 ½ years and then graduated from Kimball County High School in 1936. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture with a 4 year scholarship, graduating in 1940. Following graduation, he worked for the NE State Highway Department testing soils before returning to the farm to help his father.

He married B. Francelia Craton on June 8, 1946, at the Hull Methodist Church in Banner County. The couple lived on a farm twelve miles north of Kimball in southern Banner County where he continued farming with his father and later with his son, Richard.

Herbert was assistant scout leader for Scout Troop #100 in Kimball, served on the Kimball County Farm Bureau Board and for six years served on the State Farm Bureau Police Development Committee, and was a member of the Banner County Historical Society. He was a member of Grace Chapel and The Gideons International.

In 2011, after spending 66 years on the farm, Herbert and Francelia moved to The Residency in Scottsbluff, NE, where they have resided since.

Herbert is survived by two sons, Roger Johnson, Kansas City, MO and his children Nathan (Ann) Johnson, Beck, Spencer & Kenneth, Highlands Ranch, CO, Susan (Daniel) Kennerly, Zeke, Thatcher & Prescott, Orlando, FL, Brian (Stacey) Johnson, Miles & Ethan, Chicago, IL, Adrienne (Robert) Krunich, & Novak, Santa Clarita, CA, and Caleb (Alexa) Johnson, Washington DC. Also son, Richard (Linda) Johnson, Banner County, NE and their daughters Cami (Jerrad) Buller, Craton & Rylie, Grant, NE, Kelli (Jarod) Whitehead, Jhett & Trace, Chandler, AZ.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Traci Jo.