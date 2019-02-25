Herbert Ullrich, 94, Scottsbluff

Herbert Ullrich, age 94, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019 at the Scottsbluff Residency Care Center. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Richard Neugebauer and Pastor Phil Found officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 at Bridgman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials in Herb’s honor be given to the church or to the Oregon Trail Square Dance Club. Online condolences may be left by viewing Herb’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Herb was born Nov. 2, 1924 in Naper, Nebraska to John and Lydia (Fischer) Ullrich. His family moved to the Sunflower Community where he attended Victory Hill School and then graduated from Sunflower High School with the class of 1942. He married his high school sweetheart Vivian Carlson on Nov. 11, 1945 and started to farm on his own for eight years. At that time, the University of Nebraska Panhandle Station hired him as their farm manager and he worked there for seventeen years. Farming was his passion so after retiring from the Panhandle Station he farmed with his three sons for many years. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of three sons and twin daughters.

Herb and Vivian traveled in their motor home for many years including to their winter home in McAllan, Texas, and enjoyed square dancing in Texas and at home in Nebraska. He loved to dance and continued well into his 90’s.

Herb was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, served on many boards and was on the board of elder for many years. Herb will be lovingly remembered by his kind, loving, and gentle character.

Herb was preceded in death by his wife Vivian in 2007.

Survivors include his children, sons Don (Sharon) Ullrich, Robert Ullrich, Wesley (Debbie) Ullrich, daughters, Mary (Roger) Christensen and Kary McCafferty (Rick Miller), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Art Ullrich, and sister-in-law Barbara Harris.