Herschel E Hubbard, 87, Gering

Herschel E Hubbard, 87 of Gering passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. at West Way Christian Church in Scottsbluff. Cremation will follow the service. A private inurnment will be at Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be made to the church or donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Herschel was born on May 27, 1929 in Arnold, Nebraska to Clyde and Opal (Hircock) Hubbard. He went to school at District East 73 and attended Bayard High School. He married Roberta “Betty” G. Devore on June 16, 1946. He went to work for Mr. Moomaw and farmed in the Bayard area. He owned and operated his own trucking company, Hubbard & Sons for a number of years. He enjoyed traveling in his truck to many states. In 1984, he became the owner and operator of Arby’s in Alliance, retiring in 1994. He helped run the Cornhusker Corn Roast for many years. He drove truck for Aulick’s until he was 82.

Herschel was an avid gardener and loved raising a large garden and flowers. He was involved in his church for many years. Playing cards was an enjoyable past time with friends. He was a loving, caring person and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Betty of 70 years; children H. Clyde Hubbard, Linda Keller (Andy Kuzilik) and Eldon Hubbard (Candy Anderson Hubbard; grandchildren Joshua Anderson, Melissa Ritner, Shelly (Patrick) Perkins, Bryan (Alisa) Keller, Leslie Hodge, Brittany Hubbard and Brady (Cady) Hubbard; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Shirley (Don) Collarmore, JoAnn Keys and Larry (Mary Lee) Hubbard; sister-in-law Bessie Hubbard and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Russell Hubbard, brothers Harold and Vernon, sister Dorothy Hauschild and grandson Ryan Keller.