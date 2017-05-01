Hester Ann Kelso Walker, 78, Scottsbluff

Hester Ann Kelso Walker, 78, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 23rd, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Hester’s memorial service will be held in June 2017. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial in Hester’s honor has been established in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Hester was born January 20th, 1939 to Ruth (Ashley) and William Bernard Kelso. She was raised in Kimball and graduated from Kimball High School in 1956.

Hester married Dwight Walker and to this union three children were born. Hester then received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She returned to this community and taught Home Economics at Bluffs Middle School and Scottsbluff High School until 1982. She touched many lives through her love of teaching and involvement with Jobs Daughters as Guardian of Bethel #29 of Morrill. Hester returned to her hometown of Kimball where she continued her love of teaching and also managed the Best Western Inn. She relocated to Denver in 1986 to be closer to family and worked there until 1993. In 1987 her first grandchild and light of her life, Ashley Kelso Walker was born. After returning to Scottsbluff, she worked at Regional West Medical Center as a switchboard operator and a dispatcher for Airlink until 2005. She completed her working career at Riddle’s Jewelry, Reichert Jewelers and Christopher & Banks.

Hester is survived by her son, Bernie (Judy) Walker of Kimball; daughter, Julie Walker of Scottsbluff; son, Troy (Joy) Walker of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Ashley Kelso, Brittany (Mark) and Andrew, Jaycie and Brendan; great-grandchildren, Aaden, Adreannah and John; special nephew, Gary (Tracy) Smith of Mesa, AZ; cousin, Teddie Davis of Denver; and 2nd cousin, Jeff (Jen) Davis of Portland, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Bernard Kelso 1959 and Ruth Irene Kelso in 1983; sister, Betty Jane in 1981; uncle, Rudy Andersen in 1989; aunt, Clara Andersen in 1994; 2nd cousin, Leslie Davis-Moore in 1999; and cousin, Tupy Davis in 2009.

Mom, Nana, Grandma and Grand-Nana, we were so greatly blessed to have you in our lives. Thank you for all the memories and instilling good morals and values in all of us. We love you and will miss you, till we all meet again.