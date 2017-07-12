Hope Martinez, 76, Scottsbluff

Hope Martinez, 76, of Scottsbluff, died Monday, July 10, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2017 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorenson as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Her Rosary service will be Thursday at 8pm at the church. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Hope’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Hope was born November 6, 1940 in Lubbock, TX to Epifanio and Francisca Barron Castillo. She later moved to western Nebraska with her family for employment opportunities and decided to make Scottsbluff, Nebraska her home. She made numerous friends who became her family. Hope married Robert Martinez and together they raised four children; Robert, Glenn, Cecilia “Crystal” and Erica.

Hope lived a generous life with the people she loved. She not only raised her children, but also her grandchildren, and was a mother figure to several others. Hope was outgoing, a woman of her word, and her advice and wisdom will be truly missed.

Hope is survived by her children Robert (Crystal) Lucius, Glenn (Connie) Lucius, Crystal Shirley and Erica (George) Martinez; her siblings Geneva (Marine) Ayala, Hortencia (Rudy) Trevino, Richard (Dora) Castillo, Epifanio (Stella) Castillo, Jr., and Alex (Linda) Castillo; 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband Robert, and brother Ernesto Castillo preceded her in death.