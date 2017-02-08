Howard F. Edwards, 90, Lyman

Howard F. Edwards, 90 of Lyman, NE died February 6, 2017 at the Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE with Pastor Tom Youngquist officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill with the Nebraska National Guard providing military honors. Visitation will be 3pm to 5pm Thursday at Jones Mortuary. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kiowa Rural Fire District or the Morrill American Legion Post 10. Online condolence may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Howard was born the first of four boys on October 19, 1926 in Mitchell, NE to Roland (Paddy) and Harriet (Hattie) Edwards. His early education was at Liberty School north of Morrill and graduated from Lyman High School in 1944. After graduation during a time of war, Howard chose to serve his country in the military. After attempts to join the Air Force and Navy and being turned down because of an over bite and flat feet, determined to serve his country, he joined the army and became a paratrooper. After the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Howard was sent to Japan as part of the policing of the country. Howard spoke of his looong boat ride to Japan which went through extremely rough seas by the Aleutian Islands and everyone including him got sea sick. He spoke fondly of his time in Japan and seemed to really like the people. After his term of service was over he returned to the family farm south of Lyman, Nebraska and married Wanda Marie Wallage and they began a life farming with Howard’s parents. To this union was born three children, Kay Lynn Edwards of Wheatridge, CO; Howard Michael Edwards of Parker, CO; and Daniel Lee Edwards of Douglas, WY. Howard was passionate about farming, raising livestock, dancing and playing cowboy polo. As farmers, Howard and Wanda were recognized for several years as top sugar producers for the Great Western Sugar Company. While farming they also fed sheep and cattle in partnership with Howard’s parents. In his spare time Howard loved to hunt and shoot competitively with the Lyman Gun Club and passed that love on to his sons. Howard was well known for his commitment to the Lyman community serving many years as the treasurer for the Kiowa Rural Fire District, member and president of the Kiowa School Board, the Lyman/Henry Methodist Church board, and member of the Lyman/Morrill American Legion, the VFW, the Lyman Gun Club and any neighbor in need of help.

Howard spent his early years playing baseball with his brothers in the sheep feed lot. The games would be Howard and the youngest Al versus Bob and Buzz. That love of baseball was with him until the day he died. He was an avid Colorado Rockies fan and enjoyed watching his sons, grandsons and great grandsons play the game he loved. He really enjoyed watching any sport especially if one of his grandchildren were playing.

Howard is survived by his three children, Kay Edwards of Wheatridge, CO, Major General Mike (Laury) Edwards of Parker, CO and Dan (Kathy) Edwards of Douglas, WY, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and brothers Albert (Laura) Edwards of Scottsbluff, NE and Robert Edwards of Crawford, NE.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents Paddy and Hattie, brother Roland E. (Buzz) Edwards, sister Bonnie Beasley, and grandson William Troy Dow.