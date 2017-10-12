Hugh F. McCracken, 77, Gering

Hugh F. McCracken, 77, of Gering, died Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 16, 2017 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, October, 15, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department or Central Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Hugh was born March 12, 1940 in Omaha to Hugh Sr. and Emma (Smith) McCracken. He attended school in Carter Lake, Iowa before he and his mother moved to western Nebraska when he was seven years old. His grandmother, Nellie Smith, had a big role in raising him while he lived in Gering. Hugh graduated from Gering High School in 1959 and then attended junior college in Scottsbluff.

He began working at Lockwood in 1959 and worked there until it’s closing. Hugh worked at Wal-Mart for a few years and also at Bush’s Gaslight for a short time.

Hugh married Nancy Jo (Girton) in 1963 in Gering and to this union two sons were born, Kevin and Sean.

He collected top-ten records in earlier years and was an avid bowler, participating in several area leagues. Hugh and Nancy enjoyed traveling and visited all lower 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico and especially enjoyed traveling to Montana to visit his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Judy. He was an enthusiastic Nebraska Husker fan and loved watching nearly every game with his son, Sean. Hugh liked to have coffee with his friends in the mornings at McDonalds and would socialize with his friends at Runza in the afternoons until a stroke in 2011 caused him to slow down as he became wheelchair bound. He still tried to see his friends as often as possible and enjoyed going out for drives in the car with Nancy when his mobility became limited.

Hugh was a member of Central Church of Christ where he was a past deacon and was involved in several church activities including working with the youth. He was also a former member of the Eagles lodge, helped with Cub Scouts and assisted Nancy with crafts for the local chapter of Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS).

Hugh’s grandchildren were his greatest joy. He and Nancy attended their local sport and school events whenever possible. His dry sense of humor and jokes will be dearly missed and remembered by his grandchildren and all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Gering; children, Kevin (Judy) McCracken of Dillon, MT and Sean (Audrey) McCracken of Scottsbluff; step grandchildren, Vince (Cheryl) Pierce of Dillon, MT and Paula (Ryan) Watson of Redmond, OR; grandchildren, Conner McCracken and Riley McCracken of Scottsbluff; adopted grandchildren, Mackenzie Watson, Chase Watson and Madison Watson of Mitchell; step great grandchildren, Ryan Pierce of Minot, North Dakota, Kimee Pierce of Bozeman, MT, Mathiew Pierce of Dillon, MT, Sophia Pierce of Redmond, OR and Ruby Pierce of Dillon, MT; sister, Ellen (Ed) Cline of Scottsbluff; brothers-in-law, Scott (Diane) Girton of Bend, OR and Stephen (Joyce) Girton of Rapid City, SD; niece, April Kling (Mike) of Scottsbluff; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Hugh was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nellie Smith; his parents, Hugh and Emma McCracken; step mother, Frances McCracken; and uncle, Benny Smith.