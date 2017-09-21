Hugh Harland Houchin, Jr., 72, Bayard

Hugh Harland Houchin, Jr. 72, of Bayard, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, September 17, 2017. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Bill Ferrero officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Chuckwagon Church. Online condolences may be left by visiting Hugh’s tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Hugh was born on March 26, 1945 at Norfolk, Virginia to Hugh Harland Houchin Sr. and Marjorie Irene Nies. Through his union to Jeanne Strauss five children were born.

He was best known for his passion for Christ followed closely by his passion for writing and, of course, who could forget that infectious laugh. But in Hugh’s own heart, his greatest passion was for his grandkids. He was their biggest fan! He pledged his latter years to their sporting events, spiritual growth, and other activities. And as for the Bayard Community, simply put, Hugh’s dedication was overwhelming. Through his writings in the Bayard Transcript he advocated for Bayard Public Schools and the City of Bayard. He was an active member of the Bayard Church of Christ. Undoubtedly, not a day will go by where everyone who he touched will not miss him.

Hugh is survived by his mother Marj Houchin of Gothenburg, NE; siblings Linda (Melvin) Adams of Columbia, MO, Joyce (Bruce) Clark of Gothenburg, NE, and Todd (LuAnn) Houchin of Gothenburg, NE; children: Kim (Brent) Burry and Shaun (Jenny) Houchin all of Bayard, Kelly Houchin of Scottsbluff, Kari (Justin) Barber of Minneapolis, MN, and Kelsey (Skyler) Mourning of Denver, CO; 12 grandchildren, Bryce, Grace and Brock Burry, Kolby, Emilee and Isaac Houchin, Jakob “‘Ol Buddy” Houchin, Elise and Thomas Barber, Dylan, Abby and Ayvah Mourning; and several extended family members.

Hugh was preceded in death by his father Hugh Harland Houchin, Sr.