Ileen M. Magers, 91, of Gering passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.