Imojean M. Hamburger, 88, Scottsbluff

Imojean M. Hamburger, 88, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Mitchell Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Sheryl Kester-Beyer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean’s honor be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.

Jean was born October 14, 1928 in Mason City, Nebraska to Carl and Anna (Mohr) Nelson. She attended school in Mason City until her family moved to Scottsbluff in 1937. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1946. Jean married Arthur Leon Hamburger in 1947. They resided in Scottsbluff where they raised their family.

Jean worked for Scottsbluff National as a bank teller for twenty six years. She had also previously worked at Woolworths as a cashier. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and taking walks with her husband, Arthur.

Survivors include her son, Steven (Janice) Hamburger; granddaughter, Stephanie (Philip) Kettula; grandson, Aaron (Julie) Hamburger, Sr.; and great grandchildren, AJ, Eli and Chelsea.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild; and brother, Morris Nelson.