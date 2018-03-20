Inez Lorene (Rhoades) Scofield, 100

Inez Lorene (Rhoades) Scofield, age 100, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday March 24, 2018 at the Mitchell Valley Cemetery, south of Mitchell, with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Memorials in her name may be made to the Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. Until 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mor.com.

Inez Lorene Rhoades was born May 25, 1917 near Anselmo, Nebraska to Russell and Mary (Ackerman) Rhoades. At an early age, she and her brother lost their parents, and went to live with their grandparents. She graduated from Anselmo High School with the class of 1937. On August 17, 1938, she married Lyle Eli Ash of Gates, Nebraska, and to this union, one daughter was born. The family lived in many places due to her husband’s construction jobs, before finally settling in Mitchell, Nebraska. Inez worked at Thomas Grocery and the Mitchell Rest Home. In 1972, she and Lyle divorced, and in 1975, she married Howard Scofield. He passed away in 1984 and she then made her home at Dome Rock Manor in Gering, before ill health caused her to move to Golden Living Center in Scottsbluff.

She enjoyed reading books, playing cards and bingo, putting puzzles together, and watching baseball and football on TV. She also loved to mingle with her friends and visit with her family.

Survivors include her daughter Inez Burton of Gering, four grandchildren; Larry (Tracy) Jackson and their family of Gering, Gary (Marla) Jackson and their family of Torrington, WY, Debbie Cowan (Ron Judd) of Gering and Kevin (Amy) Burton and their family of Sidney, NE.; step daughters Julia (Roger) Meisner and their families of Gering and Dixie (Gary) Todd and their families of Suisan City, CA. She also is survived by 13 great grandchildren, 22 great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, 6 step children and many step nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her paternal and maternal grandparents, her parents Russell and Mary Rhoades, a brother Clifford Rhoades, her step father Ernest Gibson and her step brother Cody Gibson, numerous aunts and uncles and step children Violet Paugh, Dorothy Scofield, Russell Scofield, LeRoy Scofield and Virgil Scofield all preceded her in death.