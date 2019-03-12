On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Our Lord called his faithful servant Inosencia M Torres. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Inosencia was born December 28, 1931 in Alamo, Texas to Perfecto and Natividad (Garcia) Munoz. Her family moved around through several states as migrant workers. She then met Gonzalo Torres and they were joined in marriage on February 23, 1957 in Scottsbluff, NE. They made their home in Gering, NE.

Inosencia was a loving wife for 62 years and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a life-long member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. She was devoted to her faith and lovingly prayed for her family and friends. She loved cooking for her family and family gatherings always centered around her wonderful food. She blessed many people with her love and advise. She had a passion for her flower garden and took great pride in it, but her greatest joy was her family.

Viewing will be held on Thursday March 14th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Gering Memorial Chapel. Rosary service will be on Thursday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 15th at 10:30 am at the church with cremation following.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Gonzalo, her children Carmel (Joe) Mills, Vicky (Ladislao) Delgado, Jose (Nilva) Torres, Micky (Chris) Torres, Ann (Ed) Connelly, Mary (Bob) Escamilla and Esther (Joe)Sanchez, 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters and one grandchild.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Village staff and Hospice who took such compassionate care of Inosencia and helped us through such a difficult time. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.