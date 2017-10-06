Ione R. Steele, 91, Gering

Ione R. Steele, 91, of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the Mitchell Care Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Gering Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Condolences for the family on Ione’s tribute page at www.geringchapel.com.

Ione was born on July 25, 1926 to Vincan and Laura (Leis) Westlake in Alliance, Nebraska. At the age of 10 her family moved to Gering, were she graduated from high school in 1945. On March 24, 1946, Ione married the love of her life, Elmer Lee Steele, and together they had three girls, Connie, Glenda, and Keri. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, embroidery, planting her violets, and cooking for her large family. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ for many years.

She is survived by her daughters Connie (Mark) Harrison, Glenda Tompsett, and Keri Steele, grandchildren, Tracy (Allen) Reaves, John Tompsett, Luke (Misty) Tompsett, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Paul Harrison, son-in-law Steve Tompsett, and sister Lois Meyers.