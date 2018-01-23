Irene Louise Fisher, 93, Morrill

Irene Louise Fisher, 93, of Morrill, died Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastors Brent and Autumn Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at Jones Mortuary. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Irene’s honor may be made in care of the New Hope Assembly of God Church in Mitchell. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Irene was born October 14, 1924 in Wallace, NE to Ernest and Ruth (Saunders) Sykes. She married Philip Fisher on October 14, 1940 in Mitchell. They raised their family and lived and farmed in the Sunflower community. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, visiting with friends and family, and loved playing cards. She was a lifelong member of New Hope Assembly of God Church in Mitchell.

She is survived by her son Darrell (Carol) Fisher; daughter Laura (Leonard) Rosenthal; daughter-in-law Delta Fisher; 7 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband Philip, son Joe, grandson Michael Rosenthal, brothers Ernest Sykes, Jr., Harold Sykes, baby boy Sykes, and sister Verna Reeves preceded her in death.