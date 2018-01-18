Irene M. Pankowski, 77, Alliance

Irene M. Pankowski, 77, of Alliance, formerly of Bridgeport, died Monday, January 15, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Private family inurnment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given to World Vision. Online condolences may be left by visiting Irene’s Tribute page at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Irene was born April 16, 1940 at Broadwater, Nebraska to Oscar James and Helen May (Shuler) Hensley. She graduated from Bridgeport High School. Irene worked at several restaurants in Bridgeport before working for Electric Hose and Rubber in Alliance, retiring from Parker in 2003.

Irene enjoyed raising flowers, sewing, and reading.

Irene is survived by her children Kim Pankowski Miller and Toni (Glenn) Pankowski Lewis all of Alliance, John (Donelle) Pankowski of Bridgeport, and Ann (Mel) Baldwin of Alliance; grandchildren Shannon Miller (Lyle Spaur), Addison and Colton Lewis, Bethany (Danny) Ehrich, Emily (Braden) Hubert, Wyatt Pankowski, Kelsey (Nathan) Rasmussen, Matthew, Taylor, and Jacob Baldwin; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Bertha (Gene) Cochran of Scottsbluff and Joan Hopkins of Portland, Oregon; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dale and Glen, nephew Randy Cochran, and brother-in-law Gerald Hopkins.