Irene Mueller, 93, North Platte

Irene Mueller, 93, of North Platte passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2017 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff, NE on Wednesday, January 11th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Richard Neugebauer of the Faith Lutheran Church in Gering officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Gering, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in North Platte, or a charity of your choice in Irene’s honor.

Irene was born on September 28, 1923 to John and Amelia (Sieb) Abel in Bayard, NE. She attended High School at Mitchell High School. Irene worked as a receptionist for a several doctors in Scottsbluff for many years. She was united in marriage to Loren Mueller and had two children, Steven and Jaci. She was a wonderful mother and got great joy from being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had always enjoyed gardening and was an outstanding bridge player.

Irene will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family as an incredibly generous, kind, thoughtful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. The world is a better place for having had her as a part of it.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Amelia, husband Loren, brothers Albert, Robert, Leonard, and sister Catherine Johannes.

Irene is survived by her two children Steven (Linda) Mueller and Jaci Hill, grandchildren Lee (Kasey) Mueller, Lindsey (Heath) Denisse, Laura (Chris) Shearer, and Ryan Kretschmar, great-grandchildren Addyson Mueller, Colin and Nolan Shearer, Austin, and Riley and Ellie Denisse, sister Lenore (Bill) Henderson, brothers John (Lorraine) Abel, Harold (Pat) Abel, and sister-in-law Francis Abel, and Charlene (Glenn) Spear.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful employees of Linden Estates, the attentive and caring staff of Great Plains Health Center, and the kind, thoughtful staff of Linden Court.